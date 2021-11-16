Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 15,992 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Verisk Analytics worth $86,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $218.03 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average of $191.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

