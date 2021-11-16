Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 7,145 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.69% of Whirlpool worth $94,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR opened at $234.48 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

