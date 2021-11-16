Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $100.77 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,175,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,040 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $100,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $17,700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $6,787,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.