Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 33,899 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $92,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $57,528,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,741,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

