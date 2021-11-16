Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200,594 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $103,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 75,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 28,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,584 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $73.94 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.