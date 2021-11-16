Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,708 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Cardinal Health worth $90,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

