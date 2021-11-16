Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $107,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,656.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,451.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,413.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $880.00 and a 1-year high of $1,704.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

