Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $88,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,633.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,262.38 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,659.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,595.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

