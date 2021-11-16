Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$40.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$27.15 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

