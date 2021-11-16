ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.46 million and $900.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,077.19 or 0.97556114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00047401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.56 or 0.00568976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

