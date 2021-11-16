Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $747.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.