PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $251,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 26.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

