PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.54. 17,402,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,593,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

