PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

PC Connection stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

