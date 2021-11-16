PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Michael B. Gustafson Sells 3,000 Shares

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $34,352,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $16,362,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

