Peanut Tops One Day Trading Volume of $237,953.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $237,953.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00213447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

