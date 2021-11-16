PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $535.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

