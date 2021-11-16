Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 14,500 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total value of $3,830,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00.

PEN stock opened at $257.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.93, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $102,654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $23,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

