Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 million, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of -0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 281,943 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

