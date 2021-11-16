Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. 10,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 0.34. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

