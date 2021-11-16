Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.91

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.91 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 6,000,015 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £481.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

