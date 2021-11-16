Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

POFCY opened at $0.88 on Friday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

