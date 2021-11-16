PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PETV traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 1,656,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,799. PetVivo has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of PetVivo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Folkes purchased 10,000 shares of PetVivo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $71,056. Corporate insiders own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PetVivo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of PetVivo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

