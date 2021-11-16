Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Sets New 52-Week High at $222.50

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €222.50 ($261.76) and last traded at €219.00 ($257.65), with a volume of 3706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €221.00 ($260.00).

PFV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($186.47) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €146.38 ($172.21).

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €192.35 and a 200-day moving average of €175.48.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

