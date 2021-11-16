Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $4,974.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,631.45 or 0.98638437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.16 or 0.00332747 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00521597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00180590 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,999,600 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

