PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 64,600 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$324,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$343,473.42.

Cameron Michael Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 3,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$14,304.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$5,746.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total transaction of C$7,040.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00.

PHX opened at C$4.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.99 million and a PE ratio of 15.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.