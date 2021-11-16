Pillar Market Cap Reaches $9.50 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $319,629.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

