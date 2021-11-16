Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,924 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,651,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.44. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,490. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.76.

