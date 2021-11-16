Piper Sandler Trims Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price to $13.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 282.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $201.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.86. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

