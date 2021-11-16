PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Stake Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

