Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.60 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.45 and a 12-month high of C$4.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.