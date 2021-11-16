PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $34.50. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. PLBY Group shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 66,877 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,810.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

