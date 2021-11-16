Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Plug Power makes up approximately 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 734.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. 124,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,338,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

