Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert Buys 1,000 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLBC opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 38.9% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

