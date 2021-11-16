Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Plus500 has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

