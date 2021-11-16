PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,176 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $40,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,296,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,657,000 after buying an additional 336,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,045,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

