Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.60

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 31074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

