Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,046,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,382 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,953 shares of company stock worth $632,735 in the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $455.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

