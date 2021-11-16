PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

