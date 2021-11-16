Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PW traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. 37,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,457. The company has a quick ratio of 36.35, a current ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $229.22 million, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 30.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Power REIT by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Power REIT by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Power REIT by 7,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

