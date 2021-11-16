PowerSchool Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for PowerSchool in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

