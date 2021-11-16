Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Precision BioSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTIL. TheStreet lowered Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

DTIL stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 56.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 44.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

