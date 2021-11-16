Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTIL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 331,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.80 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

