Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 212.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 155.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

