Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.98% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $39,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $987,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.