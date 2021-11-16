Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Qorvo worth $35,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

QRVO stock opened at $158.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.80 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average is $179.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

