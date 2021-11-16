Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,295,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,816,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,235,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,688,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,251,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,950,000.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

NASDAQ:CMLTU opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.