Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.68

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 1160255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,945 shares of company stock worth $8,467,725. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $3,343,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.