Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,047 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $7,601,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,531,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,408,000 after acquiring an additional 82,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

