Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 718 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after acquiring an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after acquiring an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after acquiring an additional 336,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

